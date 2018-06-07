More rail disruption in store for Sheffield passengers... but this time 'it will be worth it'

Beleaguered train passengers in Sheffield already left reeling by the Northern rail fiasco are in for further disruption this summer.

Major improvements to lines in Derby, where work is set to begin next month and run until October, will affect trains between Sheffield and London.

For most of that time there will be just one hourly direct service between the two cities, rather than the usual two, and it will not call at Derby.

Journey times on this route will be little changed, however, according to new timetables which have been drawn up.

Northbound CrossCountry trains from Chesterfield and Sheffield will also be affected, with a different timetable in place, but the impact on those services will be minimal.

Business leaders in Sheffield have assured passengers the months of disruption will be worth it, leading to increased capacity and fewer delays in the long run.

Peter Kennan, chairman of the transport forum at Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, said: "The works at Derby are a major investment by Network Rail and are very welcome. Although they will cause passengers a lot of inconvenience whilst they are ongoing over the summer, the end result will be a modern set of track work, fit for purpose for the next 30 or more years.

"Segregating trains at the north end of Derby station depending on whether they are travelling to Birmingham or London will reduce delays and the new platforms being built at Derby station will give a much needed boost in capacity and stop trains having to wait for platforms to become free, before being able to enter the station."

East Midlands Trains has published new timetables covering the period between July 22 and October 7 when the work is scheduled to take place.

Jake Kelly, the operator's managing director, described the work as the biggest upgrade to railway lines to and through Derby station for decades.

"It will improve the punctuality and performance of trains to, from and through Derby for years to come, but while the works are being carried out, it will mean some disruption and changes to your journeys," he added.

"East Midlands Trains, CrossCountry and Network Rail are working in partnership to make sure you are kept fully informed about the work taking place and how it will affect you."

* You can view the amended timetables at www.derby2018.co.uk/timetables