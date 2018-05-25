More problems for TSB customers as online and mobile app accounts crash

Banking giant TSB has come under fire again after hundreds of customers said they were locked out of their accounts again this morning.

Customers say the bank's online and mobile app accounts have crashed again - just a few weeks after a computer glitch locked hundreds from being able to get their hands on money for several days.

Frustrated customers took to Twitter to complain they were unable to use both services today.

One customer said: "Here we go again.....this is getting ridiculous now. Can’t log into the iOS app or online."

Another one tweeted: "Is it just me that #tsb app isnt working for again?? This is an absolute bloody joke!!! @TSB i've bills to pay!!!!"

A third customer wrote: "@TSB am sick to death of this bank ,trying to log in all morning n won't work...changing bank next week!! Getting letters av changed my address and I haven't...#tsb"

A spokesman said: “We’re aware that our mobile app is currently unavailable for some customers – we’re really sorry for the inconvenience this may cause.

“Our internet banking site, accessed via www.tsb.co.uk, is working as normal and we recommend our customers access their accounts there. We are working as hard and as fast as possible to get the mobile app back up and working fully.”

A planned IT upgrade earlier this year left 1.9million customers unable to access their online banking.