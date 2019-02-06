More police dogs have been trained to detect blood at crime scenes in South Yorkshire

Have your say

More police dogs have been trained to detect blood and bodies in South Yorkshire to help officers searching for bodies or working at crime scenes.

Milo, Kip, Bobby and Charlie and their handlers completed an eight week training programme in forensic evidence, search and victim recovery.

Their training means the dogs can now detect minute blood samples at crime scenes.

During the training programme the dogs carried out exercises searching collapsed buildings and crash scenes, including those involving trains.

They also searched sewer systems and worked in and around rivers and canals as well as on moorland, in woods, buildings and vehicles.