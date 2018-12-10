More of city’s unsung heroes recognised in Pride in Sheffield awards

Here are the final three winners of the Pride in Sheffield awards.

The campaign, run alongside Aberdeen Standard Investment, which owns The Moor sees each Community Champion receive £250 to put towards their cause.

Bobbie Walker, who is a street pastor, is a Pride in Sheffield winner with Amanda Phillips.

Winners of Pride in Sheffield awards have been highlighted in The Star and will all go on a special display on The Moor, where thousands will see their story.

Volunteers at Walkley Carnegie Library said they remained committed to creating a 'vibrant community hub' despite plans for £1.3 million café and bar project being scrapped.

The site was due to be transformed as part of a deal with True Brew North Co but the company announced it had ‘reluctantly’ withdrawn from the project.

Amanda Fibow-Froaggatt, of Beighton Lifestyle Centre, is a Pride in Sheffield winner with Amanda Phillips.

But the volunteers who saved the Grade-II listed facility three years ago, said they remained determined to continue to provide for the community.

And they now have an extra £250 to help them fulfil their ambitions.

Chris Reece, of the Walkley Carnegie Library committee, said: “We expect to use the money to enhance either access or promotion of Walkley Carnegie Library.

“Receiving a sum of money like this this means that we can use it to improve our facilities and services by investing in something that wouldn’t be covered by our Sheffield Council grant.

The Moor Pride in Sheffield winner Chris Reece with Elaine Retallic.

“We constantly strive to reach new library users and to enhance our range of events and activities. In 2016, the volunteer libraries as a group won the Voluntary Action Sheffield Make a Difference Award in relation to creating a new network of volunteers to support the libraries.

“Receiving such awards adds momentum and interest to a project or organisation.”

Chris also received a £25 voucher for the Moor Market.

Also celebrating is Amanda Finbow-Frogatt, operations assistant at the bustling Beighton Lifestyle Centre.

More than 1,000 people of all ages come through the centre’s doors every week for everything from a dementia-friendly tea dance to baby ballet.

Amanda said: “We pride ourselves on offering something for the nought to 99 age group. The aim is there is something for everyone and there are lots of free activities too.

“The sessions are a great social thing for a lot of people. The place is a community centre but it’s not run as a traditional community centre – it’s a hub.”

The centre’s main hall is used for different sessions Monday to Saturday – ranging from baby classes to martial arts. Upstairs, business – including a physiotherapist, counsellor and tattoist – occupy 11 units.

Amanda said: “We are a not-for-profit organisation so all the money we raise goes back to providing all of the free events.

“We’ve got loads coming up at the minute so the money will be really useful. We’ve just started a new play group so we’ll need some new crafts and items for that.”

Amanda also received a £25 voucher to spend on The Moor.

And our final Pride in Sheffield Community Champion is street pastor Bobbie Walker.

Bobbie – and the rest of the dedicated team at Sheffield Street Pastors – gives up her weekend to look after those who might be a little worse for wear on a night out.

They will once again be out over the festive season helping those who need assistance.

Bobbie said: “We like being out there to help others and we’re aware that there are so many young people who find themselves in difficult situations and they are not always from Sheffield.

“They end up getting left behind and nobody should be in need in our city on an evening. It can be very moving when there is someone who is out of it because, to be fair to the police, they haven’t got time to look after everyone and the answer isn’t just putting them in cells.”

Bobbie was also the recipient of a £25 voucher for The Moor.

Previous winners include Tessa Lupton, who was nominated for her campaign to get new play equipment installed at Wolfe Road Park, which had been targeted by vandals.

Then Liz Godfrey, of Endcliffe in Sheffield Central, was revealed as the second winner. She was picked for her role as a co-ordinator of the local Heritage Open Days, an annual programme that has rapidly grown in popularity since she took the helm with fellow volunteers.

The third champion was Richard Hay, development manager of the Double Six Youth Club in Woodseats, in Sheffield Heeley.

Graham Bell, a Royal Navy D-Day veteran from Handsworth, was fourth in line. He fundraises tirelessly for charities around the city, and visits schools to talk to pupils about his experiences in World War Two.

Robert Riley, who helped set up a boxing gym, which is open to all, is also a winner along with litter pickers Julie Gay and Iren Wadworth.

Gloria Stewart, who has been labelled as 'Mrs Christmas,’ after she organises an annual festive dinner for people who would otherwise be alone, won an award.

Maxwell Ayamba, of Sheffield Environmental Movement and Matt Dean, chief executive of Zest community centre in Upperthorpe, have also been recognised.