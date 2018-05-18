More motorbikes stolen in Sheffield

Two more motorbikes were stolen in Sheffield after a police warning was issued about thieves targeting bikes and scooters.

Earlier this week officers issued a warning and urged motorists to step up their security after a spate of thefts across the city.

Yesterday, three men stole a motorbike from an outbuilding on Hall Road, Handsworth.

It was abandoned a short distance away and returned to its rightful owner.

And last night a white Honda motorbike was stolen from Glencoe Road, Park Hill, after a disc lock was cut in half.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.