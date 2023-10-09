A Sheffield-based migrant service which supports migrants returning to more than 20 different countries is growing its operation

IRARA, a global team of migration specialists, has supported over 5,000 returnees globally to find work, start businesses, and organise housing, schooling and medical care.

The organisation says this support is essential to ensure secure and positive futures, particularly for vulnerable groups such as unaccompanied minors.

Its new global operations centre, based in the Sheffield Innovation Centre in Broomhall, will support teams across the world and liaise with governments across Europe.

IRARA is planning to grow their footprint in the next year, both in the UK and into new countries of return, due to increasing numbers of citizens returning to their home countries after living in the UK or EU.

Millions of migrants worldwide return to their country of origin each year, either voluntarily or through forced migration, but both reduced substantially in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions. Return migration increased in 2021, and increased further to pre-pandemic levels in 2022.

Lynda Ollivent, IRARA Communications Manager, said: "Sheffield offers the opportunity to recruit from a diverse workforce needed to support our operations globally.

"When searching for a new office, we were attracted to the campus style approach, and the flexibility to expand our contract as the business evolves, the central location and access to public transport links also helps us to appeal to a wider employee base."