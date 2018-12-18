More lost Sheffield pubs - how many of these did you used to drink in?
Our dip back into the pubs of Sheffield past sparked a few memories - so we've come up with another retro gallery of pubs no longer with us.
How many of these bars from Sheffield's past can you remember?
1. The Lansdowne
Here's this Sheffield pub in the mid 1980s.
2. The Old Blue Ball
A much missed Hillsborough pub.
3. Five Arches
Did you used to drink in here?
4. The Mail Coach
A popular spot on the West Street pub crawl
