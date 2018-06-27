More hot weather forecast for the weekend in Sheffield as heatwave continues

The UK is currently basking in the midst of a scorching heatwave and more hot weather is on the way, with temperatures tipped to reach as high as 35 degrees in some parts of the country.

The Met Office has issued an official heatwave alert, warning there is an 80 per cent chance of heatwave conditions over the next few days.

Meterologists predict the UK could enjoy between five and eight more spells of very warm weather over the next few months

Most parts of Britain have already enjoyed the tropical heat of high 20s this week and temperatures look set to climb as we head towards July.

In Sheffield, the warm weather is set to continue into the weekend, with temperatures in the mid-20s expected in the city over the coming days.

This evening the weather will remain sunny and warm, with some light winds and overnight some low cloud and midst may spread inland bringing some onshore breezes, making the night feeling a little cooler at 10C.

Tomorrow is set to be another scorching day, reaching highs of 24C between 4pm and 5pm, with sunshine expected throughout.

Friday will be equally glorious at 24C, with the hot temperatures expected to last into the weekend, although Saturday is set to be slightly cooler at 22C.

Temperatures will climb again heading towards Monday, with dry, sunny weather forecast, reaching 24C by late Sunday afternoon.

The sunshine is predicted to last into next week as meterologists predict the UK could be set for between five and eight more spells of very warm weather over the next few months.

Temperatures are expected to hit at least 24C during each heatwave, and could climb as high as 31 degrees in July and August.

Across the board, maximum temperatures should be at least five degrees above average.