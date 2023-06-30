News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

More great music on the way to Crystal Peaks with CD and Record Fairs

The sound of great music is guaranteed at Crystal Peaks as the centre confirms three more dates for its hugely popular CD and Record Fairs.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 30th Jun 2023, 14:20 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 14:20 BST
Three more Crystal Peaks Record Fair dates have been announcedThree more Crystal Peaks Record Fair dates have been announced
Three more Crystal Peaks Record Fair dates have been announced

Presented by AA Record Fairs, the free events have proved a hit with Crystal Peaks customers.

And it has now been confirmed that the fairs will run throughout the rest of the year and into 2024, with dates set for August 5, September 9 and January 20.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We have been very pleased with the response to the CD and Record Fairs and are delighted to be able to confirm these extra dates,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.

Most Popular

“We know from experience that the fairs appeal to vinyl collectors and people who love their classic albums and there is always a great range to browse through.”

For more information about Crystal Peaks, the Record Fairs and all other forthcoming events simply visit crystalpeakscentre.com

Related topics:Crystal PeaksLee Greenwood