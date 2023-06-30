More great music on the way to Crystal Peaks with CD and Record Fairs

The sound of great music is guaranteed at Crystal Peaks as the centre confirms three more dates for its hugely popular CD and Record Fairs.

Three more Crystal Peaks Record Fair dates have been announced

Presented by AA Record Fairs, the free events have proved a hit with Crystal Peaks customers.

And it has now been confirmed that the fairs will run throughout the rest of the year and into 2024, with dates set for August 5, September 9 and January 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have been very pleased with the response to the CD and Record Fairs and are delighted to be able to confirm these extra dates,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.

“We know from experience that the fairs appeal to vinyl collectors and people who love their classic albums and there is always a great range to browse through.”