More great music on the way to Crystal Peaks with CD and Record Fairs

Presented by AA Record Fairs, the free events have proved a hit with Crystal Peaks customers.
And it has now been confirmed that the fairs will run throughout the rest of the year and into 2024, with dates set for August 5, September 9 and January 20.
“We have been very pleased with the response to the CD and Record Fairs and are delighted to be able to confirm these extra dates,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.
“We know from experience that the fairs appeal to vinyl collectors and people who love their classic albums and there is always a great range to browse through.”
