More forensic work planned at scene of Sheffield stabbing

Specialist police officers are to return to the scene of a serious stabbing in Sheffield to carry out more forensic work today.

A 21-year-old man was knifed in an alleyway off Langsett Close, between Upperthorpe and Walkley, on Tuesday night.

CRIME: Teenager released by police after questioning over attempted murder in Sheffield

He underwent emergency surgery in a fight to save his life shortly after the attack and is in a 'very serious condition' at the Northern General Hospital this morning.

POLICE: Stabbing victim in 'very serious condition' after knife attack in Sheffield

A police cordon was in place for much of yesterday while crime scene investigators worked in and around the alleyway where the attack took place.

COURT: Trio jailed after stealing puppies during armed break-ins in South Yorkshire

Police officers guarded the crime scene and other officers carried out door to door enquiries in a bid to piece together exactly what happened.

The police cordon was removed last night but South Yorkshire Police said 'specialist officers will be returning to the scene today to carry out further forensic work'.

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released under investigation as police enquiries continue.

Detectives investigating the stabbing are treating it as a 'targeted attack'.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.