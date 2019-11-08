More evacuations under way in Doncaster as new area at risk of flooding
More evacuations are under way in Doncaster this afternoon after a fresh flooding risk.
Homes in the Scawthorpe and Bentley areas are now under threat as flood waters from the River Don continue to threaten homes.
A spokesman for Doncaster Council said: Following the heavy rain, we are continuing to respond to a major incident for Doncaster with several flood warnings still in place for Kirk Bramwith, South Bramwith, Kirk Sandall, Willow Bridge, Barnby Dun and Bentley.
“The evacuation for Kirk Sandall has been stood down and residents affected have been advised. “Please be advised that there is now an imminent risk of flooding to the Bentley/ Scawthorpe area.
“We have determined that the flood route is to the rear of Cusworth Lane/ St Martin’s Avenue, Raymond Road to the bottom of Amersall Road, the bottom of Petersgate, Scawthorpe and the Bentley Rise area.
So far, roads affected include:- Bentley Road- Grove Avenue- Fisher Terrace- Riviera Parade- Riviera Mount- Hunt Lane- Yarborough TerraceResidents in these areas are being informed by police, fire and rescue and council officers to evacuate their homes and they are being supported to do so. Rest Centres are in place for those affected who are unable to stay with friends and family. Residents who need our support should ring Doncaster Council’s emergency helpline on 01302 735688.