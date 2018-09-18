More details released over death of man on railway in Doncaster

More details have been released this afternoon over the death of a man on the railway in Doncaster.

The 52-year-old died after he was struck by a train close to Doncaster railway station at around 8.30pm yesterday.

Medics battled to revive him but the man, from Doncaster, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been informed of the death.

British Transport Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A file is being prepared for the coroner.

Call the Samaritans on 116 123.