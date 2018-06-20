More consultations will be made before expanding Sheffield's smoke free areas

Sheffield Council has announced today that there will be no further bans on smoking in public areas without the support of residents.

At the launch of Smokefree Sheffield, Health Improvement Principal Sarah Hepworth said that despite the smoking ban two years ago in playgrounds, consultations would be needed before expanding non smoking areas.

She said: “We have done some consultation of smoke-free peace gardens and people were in favour of that, but we will do further consultation for any public space. It’s never a ban, it’s a smoke free ask.”

Representatives from Smokefree were out in force offering the public free consultations on how to stop the habit.

Greg Fell, Director of Public Health at Sheffield City Council, attended the event to speak with the public about the benefits of switching to e-cigarettes.

He said: “The standard advice is to stop smoking, stop now, stop for good, stop forever. Many people can’t stop because it’s an addictive thing so if you can’t stop, swap to e- cigarettes.”

There are no current plans to introduce bans on high streets, however similar options, adopted by councils in Barnsley and Bristol are being explored.

Greg continued: “Enforceability is a very important thing. We’re not going to send police marching up and down the moor trying to take people’s cigarettes from them, if we head towards that we have to do it with the support of the people of Sheffield.”

The campaign aims to create a smoke free generation by 2025.