More cash floods in to support cancer-stricken Sheffield mum

A football match featuring former Sheffield Wednesday legend Chris Waddle and a full weekend of events at a pub raised money for a cancer-stricken mum who is desperate to see her children grow up.

The former Wednesday and England midfielder took part in the Scott Craig Memorial Game in Barlborough, Derbyshire, on Sunday to help Eilish Jennings get specialist treatment not availbale on the NHS to almost £200,000.

Eilish, 36, was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2016 when 34 weeks pregnant with twins and went on to have a double mastectomy and was told the treatment had been successful.

But she was dealt the devastating blow that cancer had returned in March - on the second birthday of her twin boys - and was told it was something that wasn't curable on the NHS.

Her devoted friends and family launched a campaign in the hope of raising £300,000 to fund the treatment and the match, together with a series of events over the August bank holiday weekend at the Three Horseshoes in Wickersley, helped draw in the cash.

EIlish's partner Simon Hobson, of Norfolk Park, said: “Eilish is doing alright. We’ve had some results which were a bit upsetting but we’v also had some results which have picked us up a bit.

“We've had some good results from the hospital saying the treatment seems to have worked. She had a biopsy on a lump in the other side of her neck and it was cancerous.

“But they said she should either be able to have it cut out or the treatment would deal with it.”

Simon also thanked those who took part in the charity match and the Three Horseshoes as well as the Olive Lounge Bar and Restaurant in Wickersley, who raised £400 by asking for a £1 donation to be added to customers’ bills.

For more information or to donate search Eilish's Cancer Treatment Fund on Facebook.