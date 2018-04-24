More arrests made over attempted murder in Rotherham

Two more arrests have been made today over an attempted murder in Rotherham.

The men, aged 23 and 41, are being held on suspicion of attempted murder after a 31-year-old man suffered serious slash wounds to his neck and arm during an attack outside a house on St Mary's View, Greasbrough, on Sunday afternoon.

CRIME: Man attacked near Sheffield massage parlour still 'critical'



South Yorkshire Police said the injured man remains in hospital this afternoon. His condition is described as stable.

READ MORE: Sheffield police officer assaulted

Two men, aged 39 and 51, who were also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Sunday, have been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

POLICE: Drive-by shooting in Sheffield branded 'reckless' by police

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "An investigation is currently ongoing into the incident and officers are appealing for witnesses and information from anyone who may have been in the area at the time."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 413 of April 22.