More arrests made at tree felling protest in Sheffield

Three more arrests were made yesterday at a tree felling protest in Sheffield.

Police officers arrested two men aged 49 and 65 and a 57-year-old woman at a tree felling protest in Rivelin Valley Road.

They gathered to object to Sheffield Council contractors felling trees as part of a city wide road improvement programme, in which thousands of trees deemed dead, dangerous, diseased or dying have or are in the process of being chopped down.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Following tree work on Rivelin Valley Road, South Yorkshire Police officers have made three arrests.

"A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of Section 5 Public Order Offence and accepted a fixed penalty notice.

"A 65-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of obstructing the execution of Act under Section 303 of the Highways Act 1980.

"Following a complaint from a member of the public, a 57-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing intentional harm or distress, under Section 4a of the Public Order Act 1986.

"Both have been reported on summons.

"A number of people at the site were also reported on summons under Section 303 of the Highways Act 1980.

"Officers called the Yorkshire Ambulance Service earlier today, following reports of an injury. The ambulance arrived and took the woman to hospital as a precaution. Police officers at the site spoke to the woman, who did not make a formal complaint at the time."

Eye witnesses claim the woman was arrested for blowing a horn and setting off a rape alarm.