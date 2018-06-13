More arrests as crackdown on 'zombie drug' spice continues in Sheffield

Two more people have been arrested as police in Sheffield city centre continue their crackdown on anti-social behaviour linked to the 'zombie drug' spice.

Officers have been out in force around Sheffield Cathedral this week following concerns about the impact in the area of the highly-addictive drug, which can leave users in a trance-like state.

Today, they arrested two men for outstanding matters and stopped another two people for possession of the class B drug spice.

Three other people were stopped and searched and two were given dispersal notices banning them from the city centre for 48 hours.

Police said two people had tried to evade officers by fleeing on foot or by bike, but both were detained.

Today's action comes after one man was arrested yesterday and five others were ordered to leave the area or face prosecution.

A spokesman for Sheffield Central neighbouring policing team said: "Officers are working tirelessly to improve the situation in the city centre and action will continue over the coming

days and weeks."

