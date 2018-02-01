More 'aggressive' beggars given warnings in Rotherham as crackdown continues

Two more 'aggressive' beggars were today issued with warnings by police in Rotherham.

They are the latest people to be targeted as part of campaign to reduce begging in the town centre and support those on the streets.

Rotherham Central Neighbourhood Policing Team said the written warnings had been issued by officers working in partnership with Rotherham Council's street wardens.

The latest warnings follow a day of action in the town centre during December, when 15 warnings and four cautions were issued.

Police said they were taking action following numerous complaints from businesses as well as members of the public about the number of people begging.

They claimed they were trying to strike the right balance by penalising those who chose to beg and cause a nuisance, while ensuring those in genuine need were directed to services which could help them off the streets.