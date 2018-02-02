Moped rider throws bottle at police car in Sheffield

A moped rider made rude hand gestures at police in Sheffield before throwing a glass bottle at the vehicle in which they were travelling.

The thug launched the missile after being spotted by officers from the Fir Vale team driving in an anti-social manner along Wensley Street.

He would live to regret his actions, after police managed to track him down and seize his moped, which was neither taxed nor insured, this morning.

Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team posted a photo of the moped being carried off, accompanied by the message: "Lesson learnt: don't ride your vehicle in an antisocial manner with no tax or insurance, or you'll be waving it goodbye on the back of a truck."

The Star reported earlier this week how police in South Yorkshire waging war on yobbish off-road bikers had issued nearly 100 warnings and seized almost 40 vehicles.