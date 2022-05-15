Moore Street: Man in 'serious condition' following early-morning collision near Sheffield city centre roundabout

A man in his 20s is in a ‘serious condition’ in hospital today, following an early-morning collision near a Sheffield city centre roundabout.

By Sarah Marshall
Sunday, 15th May 2022, 2:28 pm
South Yorkshire Police were called at about 2.20am today (Sunday, May 15) to report a collision between a pedestrian and a car on Moore Street, near the roundabout by Waitrose, in Sheffield city centre. Picture: Miriam Kuepper

South Yorkshire Police were called at about 2.20am today (Sunday, May 15) to report a collision between a pedestrian and a car on Moore Street, near the roundabout by Waitrose, in Sheffield city centre.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended alongside a Yorkshire Ambulance Service crews and a man, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital where he is believed to be in a serious condition.

“The driver of the car remained at the scene and is helping officers with their enquiries.”

The road was closed and a police cordon was in place on Moore Street, and at the junction of pedestrianised Headford Street, while the incident was dealt with by police.

The South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said Moore Street reopened at about 8.15am this morning.

