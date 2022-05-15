South Yorkshire Police were called at about 2.20am today (Sunday, May 15) to report a collision between a pedestrian and a car on Moore Street, near the roundabout by Waitrose, in Sheffield city centre. Picture: Miriam Kuepper

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended alongside a Yorkshire Ambulance Service crews and a man, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital where he is believed to be in a serious condition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The driver of the car remained at the scene and is helping officers with their enquiries.”

The road was closed and a police cordon was in place on Moore Street, and at the junction of pedestrianised Headford Street, while the incident was dealt with by police.