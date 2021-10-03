Police investigating the scene of the crash on Moore Street, in Sheffield town centre, which happened in the early hours of the morning

Moore Street crash: picture gallery shows police investigation into serious Sheffield crash near Waitrose today

Police have had Moore Street in Sheffield City Centre closed for most of this morning.

By David Kessen
Sunday, 3rd October 2021, 12:56 pm

Our picture gallery shows what the traffic officers are investigating at the scene of the incident.

Undefined: readMore

Local journalism holds the powerful to account and gives people a voice. Please take out a digital subscription or buy a paper. Thank you. Nancy Fielder, editor

1. Officer on the scene

Police investigating the scene of the crash on Moore Street, in Sheffield town centre, which happened in the early hours of the morning

Photo: David Kessen

Photo Sales

2. Patrol car

Police investigating the scene of the crash on Moore Street, in Sheffield town centre, which happened in the early hours of the morning

Photo: David Kessen

Photo Sales

3. Tent

Police investigating the scene of the crash on Moore Street, in Sheffield town centre, which happened in the early hours of the morning

Photo: David Kessen

Photo Sales

4. 20211003_101622.jpg

Police investigating the scene of the crash on Moore Street, in Sheffield town centre, which happened in the early hours of the morning

Photo: David Kessen

Photo Sales
PoliceSheffield
Next Page
Page 1 of 3