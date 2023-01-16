News you can trust since 1887
Moonshine Lane: Firefighters in Sheffield urge people to 'avoid the area' as burst water main hits homes

People have been urged to ‘avoid the area’ after firefighters were called to a burst water main which has left homes in Sheffield running dry.

By Robert Cumber
20 minutes ago
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 11:28am

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said at around 10.30am today, Monday, January 16, that its officers were at an incident on Moonshine Lane in Shiregreen, Sheffield, involving a burst water main. “Please avoid the area,” the fire service added.

Yorkshire Water has apologised to customers in the S5/S9/S6/S35 postcode areas, who it says may have been left with no water or low pressure due to the burst. It said: “We're working hard to get your water supply back to normal as soon as possible. Once it's fixed, your water may be cloudy or discoloured - you can clear this by running your tap for a few minutes.”

It is not known at this stage how many properties are affected or when normal supplies are likely to be restored.

Firefighters attending the scene of a burst water main on Moonshine Lane in Shiregreen, Sheffield, have urged people to 'avoid the area'. File photo by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue
