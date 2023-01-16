South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said at around 10.30am today, Monday, January 16, that its officers were at an incident on Moonshine Lane in Shiregreen, Sheffield, involving a burst water main. “Please avoid the area,” the fire service added.

Yorkshire Water has apologised to customers in the S5/S9/S6/S35 postcode areas, who it says may have been left with no water or low pressure due to the burst. It said: “We're working hard to get your water supply back to normal as soon as possible. Once it's fixed, your water may be cloudy or discoloured - you can clear this by running your tap for a few minutes.”