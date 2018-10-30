Model’s raise charity funds

Contestants in Miss South Yorkshire 2018 have helped to raise over £2,700 for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, in the run-up to the final of the regional modelling competition.

From charity fashion shows and coffee mornings, to collections at the Rotherham Show and car-boot sales, each of the competitors set themselves the task of raising funds for the charity that supports children and young adults with life-limiting illnesses.

Between them, the 11 grand finalists raised £2,744.

Event organiser, Alexandra Devine, said: "We chose Bluebell Wood because we wanted to support a South Yorkshire charity and benefit our local area, and we couldn't think of anywhere better. I am absolutely delighted with the amount raised.”