Model agency hopes to find 'next big thing' in Sheffield city centre

A model turned businesswoman hopes to help put Sheffield’s booming creative community on the map after moving her agency into the city centre.

Model booker Jenna Fogg and Josephine Webster, agency director at Mentor Model Agency

Josephine Webster, whose international career highlights included appearing on stage with superstar musician Bryan Adams at Sheffield Arena, today represents 700 models with her team at Mentor Model Agency.

She is now rubbing shoulders with film-makers and designers at The Kurious, Castle House, after relocating from Staveley Hall, Chesterfield.

Mentor is the only central model agency operating in Sheffield.

Mentor models Hallie and dad Remico

Josephine, agency director, said: “I was born in Sheffield and it’s fantastic to now be part of such an amazing hub.

"We can’t wait to work alongside lots of creative talents and discover more about what is going on in the city’s cultural scene.

“There are so many business collaboration opportunities here and we will be able to do some fantastic projects together. It all helps to put Sheffield on the map, growing the creative community.

“The move to this central location means it is easier for people from all over the region to get to Mentor Model Agency on public transport.

Mentor model and Sheffield Hallam student Joey Yeoh

“It also gives us the opportunity to get out there for more model scouting and finding new faces in person.

“We may even spot the next big thing in Sheffield city centre.”

Josephine launched Mentor Model Agency just over a decade ago, in 2012.

Previously she spent many years working as a model in locations as varied as Paris, Monaco, Florida and Athens.

She then moved into photography and found her work evolving into a complete agency offer.

Models signed by Mentor have recently appeared in campaigns for high-profile brands such as John Lewis and Adidas, JD Sports and Boots.

The agency represents male, female and child models and embraces diversity in modelling to encourage proper representation of society in the media.

Josephine added: “We are looking for something different with our models, and we work with people of all shapes, ages, heights, sizes and backgrounds.

“I’m really excited about the chance to offer paid modelling work to students from Sheffield’s universities too.

“We are hoping we will soon be able to expand the Mentor team as well as offering an apprenticeship in the future.”