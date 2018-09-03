MOBILE SPEED CAMERAS: Full list of South Yorkshire locations this week

South Yorkshire Police mobile speed camera units will be visiting the following locations this week:-
A61 Park Road, Worsbrough Bridge, Barnsley
A61 Wakefield Road, Barnsley
A628 Barnsley Road, Silkstone, Barnsley
A628 Pontefract Road, Cudworth, Barnsley
A633 Rotherham Road, Athersley, Barnsley
A635 Doncaster Road, Ardsley, Barnsley
B6132 Laithes Lane, Athersley, Barnsley
B6411 Houghton Road, Thurnscoe, Barnsley
READ MORE: “When will the first accidents happen?”
A18 Carr House Road, Doncaster
A18 Tudworth Road, Doncaster
A6023 Doncaster Road, Mexborough, Doncaster
A614 Hight Street, Austerfield
A630 Warmsworth Road, Doncaster
A630 Wheatley Hall Road, Doncaster
A638 Bawtry Rd, Doncaster
A638 Great North Road, Doncaster
A638 York Road, Doncaster
Hatfield Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster
Nutwell Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster
Springwell Lane, Balby, Doncaster
Station Road, Dunscroft, Doncaster
Thorne Road, Doncaster
Urban Road, Hexthorpe, Doncaster
West End Lane, Rossington, Doncaster
READ MORE: Police officer ‘kicked and spat at’ in South Yorkshire
A6123 Herringthorpe Valley Road, Rotherham
A618 Mansfield Road, Wales Bar, Rotherham
A629 Upper Wortley Road, Rotherham
A630 Doncaster Road, Thrybergh
A631 Bawtry Road, Wickersley, Rotherham
A631 Rotherham Road, Maltby, Rotherham
Fenton Road, Rotherham
Worksop Road, Aston, Rotherham
READ MORE: Sheffield United fan lands £10,000 bet on Aston Villa match
A57 Mosborough Parkway
A57 Sheffield Parkway
A61 Chesterfield Rd, Woodseats, Sheffield
A61 Meadowhead, Sheffield
A6101 Rivelin Valley Road, Sheffield
A6102 Langsett Road South, Sheffield
A6102 Main Road, Wharncliffe Side, Sheffield
A6135 Mansfield Road, Sheffield
A621 Abbeydale Road South, Sheffield
B6077 Loxley Road, Sheffield
B6082 Carlisle Street East, Sheffield
B6200 Handsworth Road, Sheffield
B6200 Retford Road near Ballifield Drive, Sheffield
Shirecliffe Rd / Cooks Wood Rd, Sheffield