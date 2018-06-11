MOBILE SPEED CAMERAS: Full list of South Yorkshire locations this week

South Yorkshire Police mobile speed camera units will be visiting the following locations this week:-

A61 Park Road, Worsbrough Bridge, Barnsley

A61 Wakefield Road, Barnsley

A628 Pontefract Road, Barnsley

A633 Rotherham Road, Athersley, Barnsley

B6411 Houghton Road, Thurnscoe, Barnsley

A18 Carr House Road, Doncaster

A18 Tudworth Road, Doncaster

A6023 Doncaster Road, Mexborough, Doncaster

A630 High Road, Balby, Doncaster

A630 Warmsworth Road, Doncaster

A630 Wheatley Hall Road, Doncaster

A638 Bawtry Rd, Doncaster

A638 Great North Road, Woodlands, Doncaster

A638 York Road, Doncaster

Hatfield Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster

Nutwell Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster

Station Road, Dunscroft, Doncaster

Thorne Road, Doncaster

Urban Road, Hexthorpe, Doncaster

A6123 Herringthorpe Valley Road, Rotherham

A618 Mansfield Road, Wales Bar, Rotherham

A629 Upper Wortley Rd, Thorpe Hesley, Rotherham

A630 Doncaster Road, Thrybergh

A631 Bawtry Road, Wickersley, Rotherham

A631 Rotherham Road, Maltby, Rotherham

Fenton Road, Rotherham

Worksop Road, Aston, Rotherham

A57 Mosborough Parkway, Sheffield

A61 Chesterfield Rd, Woodseats, Sheffield

A61 Meadowhead, Sheffield

A6101 Rivelin Valley Road, Sheffield

A6102 Main Road, Wharncliffe Side, Sheffield

A6135 Mansfield Road, Sheffield

B6077 Loxley Road, Sheffield

B6082 Carlisle Street East, Sheffield

B6200 Handsworth Road, Sheffield

B6200 Retford Road, Sheffield

Shirecliffe Rd / Cooks Wood Rd, Sheffield