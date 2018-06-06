MOBILE SPEED CAMERAS: Full list of South Yorkshire locations this week

South Yorkshire Police mobile speed camera units will be visiting the following locations this week:-
A61 Park Road, Worsbrough Bridge, Barnsley
A61 Wakefield, Barnsley
A628 Barnsley Road, Silkstone, Barnsley
A628 Pontefract Road, Cudworth, Barnsley
A629 Halifax Road, Wortley, Barnsley
A635 Doncaster Road, Ardsley, Barnsley
B6132 Laithes Lane, Athersley, Barnsley
Pogmoor Road, Barnsley
A6023 Mexborough Relief Road, Doncaster
A630 Wheatley Hall Road, Doncaster
A638 York Road, Doncaster
B6376 Edlington Lane, New Edlington
Broadway, Dunscroft
Everingham Road, Cantley
A57 Worksop Road, South Anston, Rotherham
A629 Upper Wortley Rd, Thorpe Hesley, Rotherham
A630 Doncaster Road, Thrybergh
A631 Bawtry Road, Wickersley, Rotherham
B6427 Grange Lane, Maltby
Fenton Road, Rotherham
Worksop Road, Aston, Rotherham
A61 Chesterfield Rd, Woodseats, Sheffield
A61 Chesterfield Road South, Sheffield
A61 Meadowhead, Sheffield
A6102 Langsett Road South, Sheffield
A6102 Middlewood Road near Winn Gardens, Sheffield
A6135 Mansfield Road, Sheffield
A6135 Station Road / White Lane, Sheffield
A621 Baslow Road, Sheffield
B6077 Loxley Road, Sheffield
B6082 Carlisle Street East, Sheffield
B6200 Retford Road, Sheffield
Herries Drive, Sheffield
Normanton Hill, Sheffield
Richmond Road, Sheffield
Wordsworth Avenue, Sheffield