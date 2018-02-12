MOBILE SPEED CAMERAS: Full list of South Yorkshire locations this week

Have your say

South Yorkshire Police mobile speed camera units will be visiting the following locations this week:-

A61 Wakefield Road, Barnsley

A628 Barnsley Road, Silkstone, Barnsley

A628 Pontefract Road, Cudworth, Barnsley

A633 Rotherham Road, Athersley, Barnsley

A635 Doncaster Road, Ardsley, Barnsley

B6132 Laithes Lane, Athersley, Barnsley

B6411 Houghton Road, Thurnscoe, Barnsley

A18 Carr House Road, Doncaster

A18 Tudworth Road, Doncaster

A6023 Doncaster Road, Mexborough, Doncaster

A630 High Road, Balby, Doncaster

A630 Sheffield Road, Warmsworth, Doncaster

A630 Warmsworth Road, Doncaster

A630 Wheatley Hall Road, Doncaster

A638 Bawtry Rd, Doncaster

A638 Great North Road, Woodlands, Doncaster

B6376 Edlington Lane, New Edlington

Hatfield Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster

Nutwell Lane, Armthorpe, Doncaster

Station Road, Dunscroft, Doncaster

Thorne Road, Doncaster

Urban Road, Hexthorpe, Doncaster

A6022 Rowms Lane, Swinton, Rotherham

A6123 Herringthorpe Valley, Rotherham

A618 Mansfield Road, Wales Bar, Rotherham

A629 Upper Wortley Rd, Thorpe Hesley, Rotherham

A630 Doncaster Road, Thrybergh, Rotherham

A631 Bawtry Road, Wickersley, Rotherham

B6059 Wales Road, Kiveton Park, Rotherham

Fenton Road, Rotherham

Worksop Road, Aston, Rotherham

A61 Chesterfield Rd, Woodseats, Sheffield

A61 Chesterfield Road South, Sheffield

A61 Meadowhead, Sheffield

A6101 Rivelin Valley Road, Sheffield

A6102 Langsett Road South, Sheffield

A6102 Middlewood Road, Sheffield

A6135 Chapeltown Rd, Ecclesfield, Sheffield

A6135 Mansfield Road, Sheffield

A621 Baslow Road, Sheffield

A638 York Road, Doncaster

B6077 Loxley Road, Sheffield

B6082 Carlisle Street, Sheffield

B6200 Handsworth Road, Sheffield

B6546 Burncross Road, Chapeltown, Sheffield

Mosborough Parkway, Sheffield

Normanton Hill, Sheffield

Shirecliffe Rd / Cooks Wood Rd, Sheffield

Wordsworth Avenue, Sheffield