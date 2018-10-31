Mobile phone footage shows aftermath of crash scene in Sheffield

Have your say

Mobile phone footage captured the aftermath of a crash involving a car and a trail bike in Sheffield last night.

One casualty was taken to hospital following the collision at the junction of Ridgeway Road and Hollinsend Road, Hollinsend, at around 10.20pm.

Earlier today, South Yorkshire Police said the casualty’s injuries are not believed to be serious.

The crash scene blocked the junction while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Trams were suspended until the damaged vehicles were removed from the road and police enquiries were carried out at the scene.

An air ambulance was deployed to the scene.