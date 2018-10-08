Mixed reviews as Doncaster sitcom Still Open All Hours returns to TV

Doncaster filmed TV sitcom has received mixed reviews after returning to BBC One last night.

The opening episode of the fifth series, filmed in Balby earlier this year, aired with little fanfare, buried beneath hype for the opening episode of sci-fi smash Doctor Who.

Still Open All Hours is back on TV.

But opinions on the show, starring Sir David Jason, were mixed on Twitter with some praising its return and others calling for it to be scrapped.

Aaron Brown‏ said: “There should be many, many more sitcoms on television like Still Open All Hours. Big laughs, unashamed entertainment.”

Lee Burkinshaw‏ posted: “Great first episode of Still Open All Hours. I still think the best is yet to come.”

Ryan George Sloggett‏ wrote: “The return of Still Open All Hours tonight a comedy legend that is Sir David Jason now there's true comedy.”

Exterior scenes for the new series were filmed at the converted Beautique hairdressing salon on the corner of Lister Avenue and Scarth Avenue in Balby earlier this year.

The show is now in its fifth series – longer than the original Open All Hours starring comedy legend Ronnie Barker ran for.

But many were scathing about the show which also stars Tim Healy and Johnny Vegas.

Robb Sutherland‏ posted: “I’ve deleted all of Still Open All Hours. Sorry. It has all of the nostalgia of the show I loved as a child but.... David Jason should be Granville not Arkwright. Granville should have his day at the till that snaps his fingers off.”

One user, FlangeBadger‏, wrote: “Just watched five minutes of Still Open All Hours. They couldn’t even get the canned laughter to work. What a pile of s***.

“Miss Handsome Pants‏” added: “Still Open All Hours appears to have morphed into Last of the Summer Wine #comedy #unfunny

Martin W‏ posted: “I just saw 30 seconds of Still Open All Hours. I'm now traumatised.”

Jane Pursey wrote: “Just why is Still Open All hours on now or rather at all? Great Canal Journeys it is then until The Cry.”