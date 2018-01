Sheffield is set for mixed conditions today with a chance of light rain this morning before it dries up this afternoon and then starts again later.

Heavy showers are forecast from around 4pm and there could be gusty winds.

Temperatures are set to reach a high of 6C.

It is expected to be mostly dry and frosty overnight, with temperatures dropping to 1C.

Tomorrow should be dry, cold and bright initially, with wind, rain and some brief flurries of snow on higher ground arriving later.