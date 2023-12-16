Have you seen her?

Police have issued CCTV images of a Rotherham woman who has not been seen since Wednesday.

Zoe was last seen on December 13 around 1.45pm leaving a property on Aughton Road in the Swallownest area of Rotherham.

Police have issued CCTV images of missing Rotherham woman Zoe who hasn't been seen since December 13.

After her disappearance, her sister Sami French urged people to keep their eyes out for Zoe, who she describes as being 'very unwell'.

South Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV images of Zoe wearing a black hoodie over a bright yellow top and grey trousers on board a bus. She is described as a white woman of slim build with shoulder-length brown hair with blonde tints. Zoe was last seen wearing blue jeans, a t-shirt patterned with white doughnuts and a dark grey hoodie.It is believed Zoe may have made her way to the Kiveton area and has connections with Scunthorpe and Bristol.

Officers and family are becoming increasingly concerned for Zoe's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.

Sami previously told The Star: "She may have got a lift from a truck/van or managed to get a train. She has no money on her.

"She was wearing a grey hoodie and a T-shirt with donuts on the front, jeans and blue trainers.

"Everyone please keep your eyes out for her."

Have you seen Zoe?