The missing woman, who has been named by officers only as Patricia, is aged 74 and was last seen at around 12.45pm this afternoon (Thursday 3 November) on Hanover Way, heading towards the Moor.

She has been described by officers as as white, very slim and around 5ft 8 tall, with short, white hair. They added she was wearing a large, light grey knee-length coat, black trousers, black shoes, white scarf and white woolly hat.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said tonight: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Patricia’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her. “Have you seen her? Do you know where she might be? If you have any information which may help police enquiries, please call 101 quoting incident number 626 of 3 November.”