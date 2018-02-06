Missing woman may have travelled to South Yorkshire

A woman reported missing from home may have travelled to South Yorkshire, police believe.

Tracy Goulding, aged 50, was last seen at her home in the Lepton area of Huddersfield at around 10pm on Sunday, February 4 and was reported missing the following night.

She is white, 5ft 5ins tall, slim and has shoulder-length blonde hair and dark brown eyes.

When she was last seen she was wearing blue jeans, a grey Superdry coat and green Timberland boots.

Anyone who has seen Ms Goulding or has information on her whereabouts should call Kirklees District CID via 101, quoting reference 1,628 of February 5.