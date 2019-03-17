Missing woman from South Yorkshire not seen for three days

Police have appealed for help to find a missing woman from Rotherham.

Kirsty Moxon, aged 29, was last seen in Greasbrough three days ago.

Kirsty Moxon, aged 29, who is missing from Rotherham

READ MORE: This is why a large number of police officers descended on Sheffield city centre last night

She is white, 5ft 1in, slim, with cropped, dark brown hair. It is not known what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

READ MORE: Man on attempted murder arrest after woman suffers suspected stab wound in Sheffield

Anyone who believes they have seen Kirsty or may have information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 706 of March 16.

READ MORE: Fundraising tour dedicated to Prodigy’s Keith Flint is coming to Sheffield