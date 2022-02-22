Woman and girl who vanished overnight in separate missing persons cases both found, say South Yorkshire Police
A woman and a young girl who vanished overnight in separate missing persons investigations have both been found, officers have said.
South Yorkshire Police asked for the public’s help last night in their search for a 12-year-old girl, Ellie, who disappeared from Doncaster, as well to find Candy, 30, who went missing from Rotherham.
Officers have today (February 22) reported both Ellie and Candy have been found safe and well and have thanked the public for their help in sharing their appeal.
