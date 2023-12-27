Libby was reported missing after she had not been seen since Friday, December 22

South Yorkshire Police issued an appeal today (December 27) for help to trace a missing 17-year-old girl, who has not been seen since Friday, December 22.

The force has now said that the girl, named only as Libby, has been found 'safe and well'.