Missing teenager Libby, found 'safe and well' following South Yorkshire Police appeal
Libby was reported missing after she had not been seen since Friday, December 22
South Yorkshire Police issued an appeal today (December 27) for help to trace a missing 17-year-old girl, who has not been seen since Friday, December 22.
The force has now said that the girl, named only as Libby, has been found 'safe and well'.
On social media, the police said: "UPDATE: We are pleased to share that missing Libby has been found safe and well. Thanks so much for sharing our appeal."