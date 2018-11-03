Missing teenager last seen in Doncaster

Police have appealed for information about a missing teenager who was last seen in Doncaster.

Connor Cooper has been reported missing from the Lenton area of Nottingham.

Connor Cooper was last seen in the Bentley area of Doncaster

READ MORE: Illegal cigarettes seized from 12-year-old girls in South Yorkshire

The 16-year-old was last seen in the Bentley area of Doncaster on Tuesday, October 23, and concerns are growing for his welfare.

READ MORE: Police searching for missing Rotherham man find body

He is a white male, of medium build, 5ft 10” tall, curly short brown hair, blue eyes, wearing black top and black tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting incident number 219 of October 24, 2018.

READ MORE: Man held on suspicion of murder in North Anston released