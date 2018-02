A missing teenage girl from Rotherham has been found safe and well - after nine days.

Sara Khan, aged 16, was reported missing from the Flanderwell area of the town at around 5pm on Sunday, February 11.

She made contact with a family member on Friday, February 16 but had not been seen or heard from since.

South Yorkshire Police said the teenager was found safe and well yesterday.

Sara returned home of her own accord.

Details of where she was staying while she was missing have not been released.