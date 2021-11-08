Missing teen Jack, 18, found after South Yorkshire Police launch urgent appeal

Police in South Yorkshire have thanked people for their help after a missing teenager was found following an urgent appeal.

By Darren Burke
Monday, 8th November 2021, 7:10 pm

The 18-year-old, named only by South Yorkshire Police as Jack, had been missing since October 26, when he was last seen in the Broxholme Lane area of Doncaster town centre.

But following an appeal, the force said on Monday evening that he had been found.

"He has been found safe and well. We really appreciate your help,” said South Yorkshire Police.

South Yorkshire Police have thanked people for sharing the missing person appeal after 18-year-old Jack from Doncaster was found
