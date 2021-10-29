On Thursday, October 28 West End Clinic in New Rossington received a call from a young child this who said their mum was not well and ‘laid on the floor.’

South Yorkshire Police, said: “The practice, concerned for the woman and the child’s welfare, was cut off before they could identify which patient the call related to.

"Our officers are also conducting door to door enquiries and our call room staff are doing our best to trace the call.”

The mother and child have been found.

The police found the child and mother and have now said that both are safe and well.