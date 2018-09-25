Missing Sheffield woman is pregnant

A Sheffield woman reported missing from home is six months pregnant.

Anna McCarthy, aged 26, was reported missing from home yesterday afternoon.

Anna McCarthy was reported missing yesterday

CRIME: Man sexually assaulted woman in front of child in Barnsley

She last seen in the Wilfred Drive area of Darnall and was thought to have been heading towards Spital Hill, Burngreave.

POLICE: Attackers hunted over two stabbings in Sheffield suburbs in 10 minutes

She was last seen wearing a pink ‘Calvin’ tracksuit and similar coloured trainers.

It is understood that she had no phone or purse with her.

READ MORE: Three men arrested over terrifying armed raid in Doncaster

There was a possible sighting of Anna, whose baby is due in December, in Meadowhall last night.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 322 of September 24.