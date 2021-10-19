Missing Sheffield woman found safe and well after disappearing in Hillsborough
A woman who was the subject of a police search after going missing today has been found safe and well.
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 10:17 am
The woman, aged 24, named by police only as Ellie, had been reported missing after she was last seen in the early hours of this morning in Hillsboorugh, leaving police concerned for her .
Officers put out an appeal early today asking for her help finding here
But a spokesman said later: “She has now been found safe and well. We really do appreciate your help.”