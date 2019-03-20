A Sheffield woman reported missing from home overnight has been found safe and well.

Tracey Howe, aged 43, vanished from her home in Beighton after last being seen in the Rosemary Road area of the city suburb at around midnight.

Tracey Howe

South Yorkshire Police issued an appeal for information on her whereabouts, with officers said to have been growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

She has since been found safe and well.

