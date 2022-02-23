Missing Sheffield woman, aged 89, found safe and well
A police search for a missing 89-year-old Sheffield woman, has ended after she was found safe and well
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 7:53 pm
Officers put out an appeal this evening because of concerns for the woman, named by officers only as Leila, after she went missing from home.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman later confirmed she was safe. They said: “We're pleased to say Leila, who was missing from Sheffield earlier today has been located safe and well.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”