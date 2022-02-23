Officers put out an appeal this evening because of concerns for the woman, named by officers only as Leila, after she went missing from home.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman later confirmed she was safe. They said: “We're pleased to say Leila, who was missing from Sheffield earlier today has been located safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”