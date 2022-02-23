Missing Sheffield woman, aged 89, found safe and well

A police search for a missing 89-year-old Sheffield woman, has ended after she was found safe and well

By David Kessen
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 7:53 pm

Officers put out an appeal this evening because of concerns for the woman, named by officers only as Leila, after she went missing from home.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman later confirmed she was safe. They said: “We're pleased to say Leila, who was missing from Sheffield earlier today has been located safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

Police have launched an appeal after 89-year-old Leila went missing from her Sheffield home
