Missing Sheffield teenager Shawna found safe and well

Police say a missing teenager has been found safe and well after an appeal for help.

By Tim Hopkinson
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 10:49 pm

Officers launched an appeal earlier for the 13-year-old, named only as Shawna, who had last been seen at around 11pm on Tuesday March 8.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

She had not been seen or heard from since and police were growing concerned for her welfare.

South Yorkshire Police announced later this evening that Shawna – who was known to frequent the Woodhouse and Richmond areas – had been found and thanked everyone for sharing their appeal.

Shawna had been missing since Tuesday
PoliceSheffieldSouth Yorkshire Police