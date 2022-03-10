Missing Sheffield teenager Shawna found safe and well

Officers launched an appeal earlier for the 13-year-old, named only as Shawna, who had last been seen at around 11pm on Tuesday March 8.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She had not been seen or heard from since and police were growing concerned for her welfare.

South Yorkshire Police announced later this evening that Shawna – who was known to frequent the Woodhouse and Richmond areas – had been found and thanked everyone for sharing their appeal.