Missing Sheffield teenager Shawna found safe and well
Police say a missing teenager has been found safe and well after an appeal for help.
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 10:49 pm
Officers launched an appeal earlier for the 13-year-old, named only as Shawna, who had last been seen at around 11pm on Tuesday March 8.
She had not been seen or heard from since and police were growing concerned for her welfare.
South Yorkshire Police announced later this evening that Shawna – who was known to frequent the Woodhouse and Richmond areas – had been found and thanked everyone for sharing their appeal.