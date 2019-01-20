Missing Sheffield teenager ‘may have travelled out of South Yorkshire’

Concern is growing for the welfare of a Sheffield teenager who has not been seen since Saturday morning.

Abbie Roome, 18, from the Norwood area of Sheffield, was last seen at Meadowhall at around 9.30am yesterday morning (Saturday, January 19).

Abbie Roome.

She didn’t return home that evening and hasn’t been seen since.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and believe she may have travelled out of South Yorkshire.

They would like to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to her since yesterday morning.

It is not known what Abbie could be wearing but she has been described as having long ginger hair.

Anyone with any informaiton should call police on 101, quoting incident 621 of January 19.