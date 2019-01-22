Missing Sheffield teenager found safe and well

Have your say

A missing Sheffield teenager who vanished over the weekend has been found safe and well.

Abbie Roome, aged 18, from Norwood, was reported missing after last being seen at Meadowhall on Saturday morning.

She failed to return home and was missing all weekend.

South Yorkshire Police announced this morning that she has now been found safe and well.

Details of where she was found have not been disclosed.