Missing Sheffield teenage girl found safe and well 

A missing teenage girl from Sheffield has been found safe and well.

South Yorkshire Police put out an appeal for information on the whereabouts of 15-year-old Brooke Darby after she was last seen yesterday at 9.15pm.

Brooke Darby.

But they have since put out an update to say the Upperthorpe youngster has been found “safe and well.”

