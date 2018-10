Missing Sheffield teenager Brodie Burgin has been found safe and well.

The 13-year-old had was last seen in Darnall on Monday and police put out an appeal for her whereabouts.

Brodie Burgin.

They have this evening confirmed she has been located.

